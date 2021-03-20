OCTA Research Fellow Ranjit Rye proposed that government should impose a soft MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) to limit mobility of people but allow business to operate for two to four weeks to reduce daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

Rye told dzBB that Friday's all-time high of 7,103 literally '' made us fall from our chair.'' ''The rate of increase has been so fast,'' he added.

The previous record high was 6, 958 on August 10 2020, during the two-week time out asked by exhausted doctors and healthcare workers. After that break, cases started going down.

Under the proposed soft MECQ, Rye said people can work, public transportation will be available and businesses will remain open. ''But work from home will be encouraged so mobility of people will be reduced,'' he said.

Minimum health standards should be strictly enforced and social gatherings discouraged, he added.

Rye said the medical system is not yet overwhelmed. ''We have a window and we have a two-week period to decide on further measures,'' he said. DMS