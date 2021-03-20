The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases lowered the capacity for some establishments, including religious gatherings, in areas under general community quarantine, such as Metro Manila, due to increasing cases of coronavirus disease in the country.

In a press briefing on Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the IATF approved the revised measures during its meeting on March 18. The measures will be effective until April 4.

He said the IATF temporarily suspended operations of driving schools, traditional cinemas and video- and interactive- game arcades, libraries, archives, museums, and cultural centers, limited special events at accredited establishments of the Department of Tourism, and limited tourist attractions, except open-air tourist attractions.

Other measures include the following:

* Meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions events (MICE) shall be limited to essential business gatherings at 30 percent venue capacity.

* Religious gatherings shall observe a minimum of 30 percent of the venue capacity provided that there is no objection from the local government unit where the religious gathering may take place. Such LGUs have the discretion to allow higher venue capacity not exceeding 50 percent based on conditions in their localities.

* Venue capacity of dine-in restaurants, cafes, personal care services shall be reduced to a maximum 50 percent capacity.

* National government agencies are encouraged to defer the conduct of non-critical activities that would entail mass gathering.

* Cockfighting and cockpit operations are suspended, including in areas under modified general community quarantine.

The IATF urged the concerned government agencies to issue the appropriate operations guidelines to implement the latest measures.

Roque said the IATF is also leaving to the LGUs the authority to impose a higher age limit for age-based restrictions for minors depending on the COVID-19 situation in their respective jurisdictions.

"The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is directed to facilitate the establishment of reasonable and uniform exemptions with the local government units in the National Capital Region," he said.

Prior to the new guidelines, the IATF had allowed higher capacity for establishments in GCQ areas, such as the 70 percent seating or venue capacity for restaurants and the like.

As of March 18, the Philippines logged 640,984 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 561,530 recoveries and 12,887 deaths. Celerina Monte/DMS