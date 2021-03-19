Malacanang said on Thursday that it respects the decision of the residents of Palawan rejecting the province's division into three provinces.

"We respect the sovereign decision made by the people of Palawan," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a televised press briefing.

According to the Commission on Elections, the "no" votes for dividing Palawan into three provinces won in the recent plebiscite.

Congress had passed Republic Act No. 11259, which sought to divide Palawan into three provinces. Celerina Monte/DMS