The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday has recorded lesser curfew violators on the second night of the implementation of the uniform curfew hours in the National Capital Region.

Data showed 2,556 violators were arrested on Tuesday evening compared to 3,942 last Monday night.

Of the total, 1401 violators were warned, 1,610 were fined and 931 were arrested.

Highest number of violators were found in Manila with 912.

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) has decided to implement a uniform curfew hours from 10pm to 5am for two weeks to help curb COVID-19 infection in the country. Ella Dionisio/DMS