The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has yet to reimburse P6 billion to private hospitals, according to Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, Inc.(PHAPi) on Wednesday.

In a virtual briefing, Jose Rene De Grano, PHAPi president, said a lot of their 500 members are still complaining about PhilHealth's slow reimbursement.

“There was supposedly a promise that they will pay and there is also supposedly payment in the portal but it is still not released. We were asking if the PhilHealth has funds, why they cannot release (the money),” De Grano said.

“Last (update the debt) is around P6 billion. That was in December but of course, their payment continues because there are always patients,” he added.

De Grano said they kept reminding PhilHealth about its obligations but nothing has happened.

He said Philheath’s reason for the slow reimbursement is due to deficiencies and denied claims.

“The deficiencies were already addressed by the hospitals but still some have not received their reimbursement,” De Grano said.

De Grano said for hospitals have been downsizing in their manpower and health care facilities to meet expenses.

“A lot of hospitals are downsizing just to minimize the expenses and that is reduced work hours, work from home arrangements just to survive,” he said.

“We are still expecting a lot from PhilHealth,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS