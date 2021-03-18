Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko has congratulated those who took part in the successful deployment into orbit of the Philippine cube satellite Maya-2.

"Bon Voyage! PH's cube satellites Maya-2, together with those from JP and Paraguay, were successfully deployed into orbit from 'KIBO'," Koshikawa said on Twitter Tuesday, March 16.

Kibo, the Japanese Experiment Module, is Japan's first human-rated space facility and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's first contribution to the International Space Station (ISS) program.

"Congrats to everyone who took part in this global satellite development project," the envoy said.

According to STAMINA4Space, Maya-2 is a cube satellite made by Filipino engineers studying in Japan. It was released to space from ISS on March 14 at around 7:20 p.m. (Philippine time).

The latest development followed the CubeSat’s launch to the space station aboard a Cygnus NG-15 rocket (S.S. Katherine Johnson) on February 21, 2021 with CubeSats Tsuru (Japan) and GuaraniSat-1 (Paraguay). Celerina Monte/DMS