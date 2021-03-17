The National Task Force against COVID-19 is eyeing to limit the arrival of passengers in the country due to increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

In a press briefing Tuesday, Secretary Carlito Galvez, NTF chief implementer, said they recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte to limit inbound overseas Filipino workers (OFW) to 1,500 per day.

“We want to limit the inbound passengers, only OFWs will enter the country… We had an emergency meeting to limit the inbound passengers to only OFWs,” Galvez said.

“The foreigners, non-essentials (travelers) and returning OFWs will be limited, will be suspended for two weeks,” he added.

He said the recommendation was made due to increasing COVID-19 cases possibly due to new variants that entered the country.

Malacanang has yet to answer when the recommendation was made and if it is approved by President Rodrigo Duterte.

As of Tuesday, the country has 631, 320 COVID-19 cases with 12,848 fatalities and 560,736 recoveries. Ella Dionisio/DMS