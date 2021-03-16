Malacanang on Monday said they will let the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to decide on whether Philippine National Police (PNP) General Debold Sinas will be held accountable after he allegedly did not follow health protocols when he visited a police camp in Calapan City last week.

“I will leave that to DILG because they are the one who has supervision over PNP,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

Sinas was tested positive for COVID-19 last March 11. However before he found out that he was infected, he made a command visit at Mimaropa regional police headquarters.

On Friday, the government of Mindoro Oriental said Sinas did not undergo health screening when he arrived in the province.

According to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, whether Sinas undergo health screening or not is moot since he managed to enter the province.

“What is important apart from not undergoing health screening is if he has other violations like if there is unauthorized mass gathering, not properly wearing of face masks and face shields and (not observing) social distancing,” Guevarra said.

''It’s a matter of DILG to consider,” he said.

Earlier, Calapan City Mayor Arman Panaligan said Sinas underwent the necessary procedure laid down by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF). Ella Dionisio/DMS?