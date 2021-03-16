The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday said due to fatigue and complacency COVID-19 infections are happening inside homes one year since the country began its quarantine measures agaiunst the virus.

During the Laging Handa public briefing, Interior and Local Government Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said COVID-19 infection has now changed from workplace to home.

“The face of COVID has now changed. Before we get the infection from the workplace, now we get the infection from our families,” Malaya said.

“Since the start of the immunization program, the people became complacent or experienced COVID fatigue,” he added.

Malaya said law enforcers also became complacent when the vaccination program started.

“They had a feeling that the pandemic ends when the vaccination program starts but we have been repeatedly saying that until we reach herd immunity, the pandemic is not yet over,” he said.

Malaya appealed to the public to continue observing minimum health standard inside their houses.

“I know you want to meet your families so bad but let’s protect our family because the infection is now inside the homes,” Malaya added.

Malaya also said they support the suggestion of one of the National Task Force (NTF) consultants on wearing face masks inside their homes.

“We support that suggestion… If we are not sure if we are COVID-free, then we should wear face masks only if we are sure we don’t have COVID then that’s the time we can stop wearing face masks (inside our homes),” Malaya said.

As of Sunday, the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 4,899 cases, bringing total cases in the country to 621, 498. Ella Dionisio/DMS