By Ella Dionisio

Malacanang on Monday said the COVID-19 situation in the country is not back to square one despite the increasing number of cases one year after imposing quarantine measures.

In a press briefing, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said just like the Philippines, other countries are also experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We are not (back to square one) because before the cases increased in March we were able to decrease the numbers… The numbers worldwide are also increasing… The whole world is experiencing this kind of number,” Roque said.

Over the weekend, the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 5,000 cases, highest for 2021.

Even with these numbers, Roque said it is still not possible to place the country back to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) or lockdown.

“We still have 55 percent ICU beds and around 60 percent ward beds… If we cannot lower the 1.9 rt (reproduction rate) I don’t know what will happen in April that’s why we are monitoring,” he said.

Asked if who should be held accountable in the increasing cases, Roque said the reopening of the economy should not be blamed.

“It is the nature of the virus to mutate… I don’t want to think that (the surge) is because of the reopening of the economy. Because based on the data, after we open the economy, the cases are lower (even) after Christmas holiday the cases are still lower so let us not blame the opening of the economy,” he said.

“Maybe the new variants are the reason… I don’t think anyone should be blamed,” he added.

Roque said the government was doing a good job before the number of cases started to increase. DMS