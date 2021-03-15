The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Sunday relieved Lt. Colonel Neil Montano as chief of police of Calbayog city and Lt. Fernando Cabrera as head of its intelligence unit.

''The relief order is in connection with the incident on March 8 in Calbayog City which resulted in the death of Mayor Ronaldo Aquino and five other people, including three PNP personnel and at the same time, the irresponsible conduct of his intelligence officer in relation to the letter request to the local court,'' said Lt. General Guillermo Eleazar, officer-in-charge, PNP chief.

Replacing Montano is Lt. Col. Rodolfo Albotra while Major Ruel Burlat was named new chief of the intelligence unit, said Eleazar.

Cabrera was relieved on March 12, the same day he allegedly asked the Calbayog regional trial court for a list of lawyers representing communist terrorist group personalities.

Calabria claimed the request is in compliance with the directive from

higher Philippine National Police (PNP) offices. Supreme Court spokesman Brian Hosaka said the local court received the letter but no action was done.

Nine other police non-commissioned officers of the Calbayog City Police Station were relieved and reassigned to the Samar Provincial Police Office to undergo refresher seminar, said Eleazar.

''The relief of these officers and designation of their replacements were also based on the recommendation of the regional director, Police Brig. General Ronaldo de Jesus,'' said Eleazar.

Major Marino Estono was also named as the new company commander of the Calbayog City-based 1st Samar Provincial Mobile Forces Company, which was also recommended by de Jesus.

''We expect that his deployment in Calbayog City will calm the tension and address security apprehensions of the local residents as a result of the incident involving Mayor Aquino,'' said Eleazar.

After consulting with PNP chief General Debold Sinas, who is undergoing quarantine, ''PNP officers are also ordered to refrain from making any comment on the case of Mayor Aquino, and wait instead for the final result of the investigation,'' said Eleazar.

Aquino and his security were ambushed on March 8 . The PNP said Aquino's party reportedly initiated the gun battle '' when his close-in security fired at the unmarked vehicle of the IMEG-PDEU (Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group-Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit).''

Mark, the mayor's son, citing autopsy, said his father was shot 21 times, dzMM Teleradyo reported. He said an aide survived despite being shot in the head. DMS