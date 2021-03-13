The chairman of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) on Friday said they will assess the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital Region after two weeks before they will decide to extend unified curfew hours of 10 pm to 5 am.

“In two weeks, we will have a data analysis (and) assessment… In two weeks time we will know based on data if there is an increase in (COVID-19 cases) in Metro Manila,” Paranaque City mayor Edwin Olivarez said during the Laging Handa public briefing.

On Thursday night, the MMC agreed to implement the unified curfew hour starting March 15 for two weeks.

Asked if curfew violators will be arrested, Olivarez said it will be up to the ordinances of each city and municipality.

“There will be a strict implementation of curfew… Each city has ordinances and penalties that will be followed by the police and barangay officials,” he said.

Olivarez said they did not discuss implementing a liquor ban but in Paranaque City, selling and serving of liquor is only until 8pm.

He said the mayors have coordinated with their chiefs of police for the additional deployment in border and control points.

With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the region, Olivarez said this can be overcome as long as the people will follow minimum health standards.

“We managed to overcome (the surge) in August… With the cooperation of the national and local government, as well as with the barangay, this (surge) can be overcome. Discipline must be instilled and health protocols should be followed,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS