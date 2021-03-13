More policemen will be deployed, especially in areas with high cases of coronavirus disease, Malacanang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a televised press briefing, said the Department of Interior and Local Government has issued the order to the Philippine National Police to increase visibility.

"It is a national policy now. It is a directive issued by the DILG which must be implemented by the PNP nationwide in light of the new COVID cases," he said in Ilocos Norte.

DILG Region 1 Director James Fadrilan, in the same briefing, said based on the directive, barangay tanods will augment policemen in monitoring mass gatherings.

He said the cops and barangay tanods will always remind people to properly observe social distancing and wear face masks and face shields.

As of March 12, the Philippines logged 4,578 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 611,618. Deaths rose to 87 for a total of 12,694. Celerina Monte/DMS