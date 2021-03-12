Malacanang claimed on Thursday it is not wasting its time on Vice President Leni Robredo who has been engaged in "politicking and campaigning" for the presidency.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after Robredo's camp accused Duterte of spending more time attacking her instead of addressing the problems in the country, including the apparent slow vaccination of Filipinos against coronavirus disease.

"We are not wasting our time on her. We continue to do our job while VP Robredo is engaged in politicking and in campaigning in order to become the president by her non-stop attack on the administration," he said in a televised press briefing.

He defended Duterte's continuous criticisms against Robredo, saying the president needed only to answer the vice president.

In his previous weekly "Talk to the People," especially during the last two public messages, most parts of them were focused on Robredo who echoed the concern of some doctors that China's Sinovac vaccine should have the approval of Health Technology Assessment Council.

Duterte has said the job of HTAC was just recommendatory as he blamed Robredo why some Filipinos, including health workers, have been hesitant to receive the Sinovac vaccine donated by China.

"We are focused on our job and politics is at the very back end of the mind of the President," Roque said. Celerina Monte/DMS