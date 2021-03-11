Quarantine facilities have been 50 to 60 percent occupied amid the rising cases of coronavirus cases in the country, an official said on Wednesday.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 and Testing Czar Vivencio Dizon said local government units continue to isolate those who have been tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are fast in isolating (COVID-19 positive individuals), in fact, the LGUs continue with their detection and isolation," he said, noting that the LGUs are now accustomed to isolation of individuals.

"From what I know, our occupancy (of quarantine facilities) is above 50 percent or almost 60 percent," Dizon said.

He noted that the national government and LGUs were able to establish more quarantine facilities to be used just in case the need arises.

"So, we have enough," Dizon said.

As of March 10, there were 603,308 COVID-19 cases in the country. This was the first time during the last few days that the increase of COVID-19 cases was below 3,000 or 2,886.

Data from the Department of Health showed there were still 55 percent available ICU beds; 63 percent available isolation beds; 72 percent available ward beds; and 75 percent available ventilators.

The total active COVID-19 cases were 44,470 while 546,293 have recovered, and 12,545 have died. Celerina Monte/DMS