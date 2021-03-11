Some 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine under the World Health Organization-COVAX facility are expected to be delivered in the Philippines by next month, an official said on Wednesday.

"The WHO has committed to deliver 117,000 doses of Pfizer this April, next month," said National Task Force Against COVID-19 Deputy Chief Implementer and Testing Czar Vivencio Dizon in the "Laging Handa" public briefing.

He said the Pfizer vaccine will be used on healthcare workers.

The government needs about 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate the 1.7 million frontline health workers.

So far, the government has 1.1 million doses of vaccines from China's Sinovac and United Kingdom's AstraZeneca.

"Our objective is to finish the (vaccination) of our healthcare workers as well as senior citizens by mid-year," Dizon said.

The Duterte administration is expecting more vaccines to arrive in the country from Sinovac, Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca.

NTF Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. along with health experts, is in India to sign a supply agreement for 30 million doses of Novavax vaccine being manufactured by Serum Institute of India. Celerina Monte/DMS