By Ella Dionisio

The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said cautioning people who hug or kiss in public nationwide is not new.

In a press briefing, General Debold Sinas said cautioning people who are displaying physical affection in public was done before. The PNP is intensifying it due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“It was done before and we will just intensify it because the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) and locals are already alarmed again on the increase in cases. So (people showing ) PDA (public display of affection), (such as) holding hands will be cautioned,” he said.

“We were cautioning (people) before but (it stopped) since we became more lenient but now we will continue it again,” Sinas added.

In a TV interview after Sinas' presscon, Brig. General Ildebrandi Usana, PNP spokesperson, said they noticed people violating minimum health standards since quarantine restrictions began easing

Usana said not only couples but friends and families will be cautioned if they embrace or hold hands in public.

“Holding hands, kissing, hugging in public whether or not made by couples is not allowed,” Usana said.

“At the end of the day, we have to protect each other,” he said.

In another TV interview Tuesday, Usana said police officers will not arrest couples but will just caution them on the first offense.

“If they are seen embracing, or very close to each other, that is an automatic violation,” he said. DMS