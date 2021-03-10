Manila City Mayor Francisco 'Isko Moreno' Domagoso placed on Tuesday two barangays and several hotels under a four-day lockdown due to the rising number of COVID-19 infection.

Domagoso signed Executive Order No. 06 to give way to disease surveillance, massive contact tracing and verification or testing and rapid risk assessment “as the city’s response measures to the imminent danger posed by the resurgence of COVID-19" in Barangay 351 and 725.

The barangay lockdown will be implemented from Thursday, March 11 at 12:01 am until Sunday, March 14 at 11:59 pm.

So far, Manila Health Department (MHD) data shows Barangay 351 has 12 active cases and Barangay 725 with 14 active cases.

Two hotels in Barangay 699, Malate Bayview Mansion where 14 confirmed cases were detected and Hop Inn Hotel where three cases were detected, will also be placed under lockdown.

The MHD recommended to declare the barangays as "Critical Zones" where Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) guidelines shall be observed.

Domagoso said residents of these barangays shall be strictly confined to their residences and are prohibited from going outside their homes.

The order exempts the following: health workers, military personnel, service workers (pharmacies, drug stores, and funeral homes), utility workers (energy, cable, internet, telecommunication companies, water, sanitation, and critical transport facilities including port operation), essential workers (goods delivery, food delivery, banking and money services), barangay officials (Chairpersons, Barangay Secretary, Barangay Treasurers, Kagawads, and Executive Officers), and media practitioners accredited by the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Inter-Agency Task Force.

"Station Commanders of Police Stations covering the said barangays are hereby directed to employ and deploy officers and personnel in strategic locations and areas necessary for the effective implementation of the ECQ," the executive order stated.

As of posting, about 154 new active cases were recorded by the MHD, bringing total number of active cases in the city to 988.

Meanwhile, seventy four new recoveries and two new deaths were tallied by the MHD, bringing total number of recoveries and deaths at 27,639 and 817, respectively. Manila Public Information Office