Calbayog City mayor Ronaldo Aquino, his driver and police escort were killed in an ambush as his vehicle passed Laboyao bridge, Barangay Lonoy in Calbayog City on Monday afternoon.

A police report said Aquino, with his driver and bodyguard, were going to the north on his vehicle when gunmen in two vehicles fired on them.

Aquino's police escort retaliated, resulting in a gun battle.

Aquino, his driver and police escort died while another one was brought to the hospital.

Police said one of the gunmen died.

Police created a special investigation task group and a manhunt for the remaining gunmen is ongoing.

Samar Rep. Edgar Sarmiento appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to allow the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate after it was initially reported that police officers were involved in the shootout.

“Uniformed personnel who are supposed to be the protectors of peace and order were involved in the shooting incident which led to the death of a fellow public servant, no less than the local chief executive of Calbayog City,” he claimed. Ella Dionisio/DMS