National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr on Tuesday confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte gave a “shoot to kill” order on government forces against armed communist rebels.

“In the name of peace, law and order, the President gave a shoot to kill order against armed CPP-NPA (Communist Party of the Philippines- New People’s Army),” Esperon said during televised Laging Handa briefing.

Esperon said the order is just right since some NPA rebels are armed when they are encountered by the police or military.

He also said Duterte is right when he told the police and military to ignore human rights.

“(The order) is right, especially when we see them with arms… We should shoot them before they shoot us,” he said.

“The NPA are armed so why do we think of human rights? What we should think is how we can defeat (them),” he said.

Last Sunday, nine individuals believed to be activists were killed in different law enforcement operations in Calabarzon region.

The operation happened two days after Duterte made the speech in Cagayan de Oro City where he ordered police and military to kill armed rebels.

After visiting the Northern Mindanao region, Esperon said Duterte is scheduled to visit Eastern Visayas region next as part of their ELCAC program. Ella Dionisio/DMS