Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Sunday said all the 17 mayors in the National Capital Region (NCR) have agreed to temporarily suspend the reopening of traditional cinemas and arcades after the increase of COVID-19 cases.

“There will be no (reopening) of cinema and arcade, it is temporarily suspended. We will see, this is only temporary so we will see once the situation gets better,” Abalos said in a radio interview.

Abalos said the members of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) will release a resolution on Monday regarding the matter.

“What is good is when it comes to policies, the mayors of Metro Manila are united,” he said.

Abalos earlier said the mayors will assess the COVID-19 situation for at least three weeks to one month in order for them to decide if they will allow the re-opening of traditional cinemas and arcades.

Seeing the increase of COVID-19 cases, Abalos said the mayors will intensify their contact tracing efforts.

On Saturday, Abalos said the number of active cases in Metro Manila has doubled from 3,757 12 days ago to 6,479.

The MMDA chair said the MMC will have a meeting with the Department of Health (DOH) to discuss what steps they should do to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Abalos again reminded the public to continue following the minimum health standards especially now that the national government started its vaccination program.

“Before when we still didn’t have the vaccine, we remind the people that this is what saved us, the wearing of masks, observing physical distancing and washing of hands,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS