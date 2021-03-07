Two Chinese nationals were arrested for allegedly torturing their four countrymen in Pampanga on Thursday.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) rescued four Chinese nationals in Angeles City, Pampanga around 4:35 pm.

The operation was made in response to the reported maltreatment in a residence at Unit L, Block 9, Lot 7, Brgy Pampang, Angeles City.

"Acting on the call, the said CIDG unit together with Angeles (city police office) CPO and in coordination with the CIDG Angeles(city field unit) CFU and Barangay Pampang officials of Brgy Pampang headed at said residence,'' said police.

''Upon their arrival, they heard a man groaning inside prompting them to immediately conduct a rescue operation," police said.

Rescued were Ma Li and Xiao Gi, both 24, and natives of Na Hui ; Li Ming, a 29-year-old computer engineer and a native of Guangdong and He Xiung Yi, a 49-year-old native of Gung Xi Shang.

Arrested suspects were Ou Yang, 22 and Tian Yi, 25 both computer engineers at San Hao Yuan Gu and natives of Hu Nan and Guangdong.

Recovered during the operation were a telescopic steel baton, two pairs of hand cuff, and a leather belt.

Major General Albert Ignatius Ferro, CIDG director, said the CIDG is investigating if the suspects are connected to Chinese kidnapping syndicates victimizing their compatriots in the country.

The victims were escorted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while a case for grave coercion under Art. 286 of the Revised Penal Code will be filed against the suspects. Robina Asido/DMS