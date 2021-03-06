The chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said traditional cinemas in the National Capital Region (NCR) will not open on Friday as there is still no implementing rules and regulations (IRR).

“I will just repeat that there is still no implementing rules and regulations (IRR) on cinema activities,” Benhur Abalos Jr said in a radio interview.

“This should be done by the Department of Health (DOH) together with DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) and the LGUs (local government units)… Even if there is an IRR, it is in the autonomy of the mayors if they think that there is a need to open (the cinemas),” he said.

Abalos said the members of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) are still studying the draft IRR submitted by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Abalos said there are still a surge of COVID-19 cases in different parts of Metro Manila.

Mall operators said they deferred cinema re-opening as they are waiting for the guidelines coming from the LGUs.

Ayala Malls, SM Supermalls, and Robinsons Malls said they will follow the DOH- LGU guidelines and policies.

Last March 1, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said they issued a circular that will guide the implementation of a safe and gradual reopening of more businesses and economic activities. Ella Dionisio/DMS