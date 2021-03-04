The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said a rape suspect who eluded arrest for 23 years was apprehended in Pangasinan last Tuesday.

General Debold Sinas said Eddie Carino was arrested during a joint operation in Brgy Palenae, Urdaneta City around 5:10am.

"Carino is tagged among the Top 10 regional most wanted persons of Cagayan Valley region, and is the subject of a warrant of arrest under Criminal Case Number 38-002 issued by Ma. Theresa Dela Torre Yadao , Presiding Judge of RTC Branch 38 of Maddela, Quirino dated January 5, 1998 with No bail recommended," Sinas said.

The suspect is under the custody of the Maddela Municipal Police Station.

Sinas said PNP line units will continue to strengthen manhunt operations against most wanted persons. Ella Dionisio/DMS