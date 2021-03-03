Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed that two people were brought to the emergency room of the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) after receiving Sinovac COVID-19 shots on Monday.

Lorenzana did not give details on the two patients but the defense chief confirmed that they are now in good condition.

"I asked (Dominador) Chiong (Jr.), director of VMMC. He said one had allergy but after around 30 minutes the person become okay," he said.

"The other one had an anxiety. the person passed out maybe because of (being) nervous but after regaining consciousness in (the) emergency room, that person become fine, so everything is ok," he added.

Lorenzana also mentioned there were three persons who were not allowed to receive the vaccine.

"During the screening, there were three (people) who are showing signs maybe also of anxiety so they were not inoculated," he added. Robina Asido/DMS