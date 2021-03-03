The government is planning to "stockpile" up to 5 million doses of vaccine against coronavirus disease in preparation for possible further reopening up of the economy.

In a pre-recorded "Talk to the People" of President Rodrigo Duterte aired on Monday night, National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementor and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said that after COVID-19 vaccine from United Kingdom's AstraZeneca under the World Health Organization-COVAX facility and first tranche of 1 million doses from China's Sinovac arrive this month, they would reserve COVID-19 vaccine doses.

"What we will do, Mr. President, as what you have ordered that we have standby reserve or stockpile of 2 million to 5 million for (plan to) at least we can open up our economy," he said.

"Once we have a stable supply (of vaccines), we will inform you, Sir, that we can really, we will recommend that we can open just in case we get (vaccinated) already more or less the vulnerable people," Galvez said.

The government has rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination program on Monday following the arrival of 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine donated by China.

Metro Manila and nine other provinces and cities in the country have remained under the general community quarantine, which means that there are sectors or industries that continue to be only partially operational or not at all.

The rest of the country are under modified general community quarantine, the least restrictive quarantine classification. Celerina Monte/DMS