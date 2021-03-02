Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano will again extend his leave until the end of March, according to the officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Department of Interior and Local Government on Monday.

In a press briefing, Undersecretary Bernardo Florece said he talked to Ano last week informing him that he will be out of the hospital.

"He will be out of the hospital but then he requested the President for an

extended leave until the end of March," Florece said.

Florece said Ano will stay in his house to continue his recovery.

"He is okay, he is doing good. Actually we are the ones who are prohibiting him from going to work although he is very willing to be back to our office," he said.

Florece said despite being a COVID-19 survivor twice, Ano did not stop from working which later caused him to be sick.

"He is workaholic that's why he bogged down. That's why we want him to fully recover but he is okay (now)," he said.

Last January 11, Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya confirmed that Ano went on leave as part of his post- COVID-19 recovery.

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun when asked if Ano will be attending the start of the vaccination program of the government, Malaya said the secretary's doctors have yet to give him clearance to go back to work.

"The doctors have yet to give him clearance to return to work. Will advise once he is cleared," Malaya said. Ella Dionisio/DMS