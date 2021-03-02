Health workers will not lose their chance of being on the priority list for the government's national COVID-19 immunization program even if they initially reject certain brands of vaccines, Malacanang said on Monday.

This as government officials expressed optimism more healthcare workers will avail of China's Sinovac vaccine after many officials and health experts have themselves inoculated with the Chinese drug during the simultaneous rollout of the vaccination program.

"As far as the national vaccination program is concerned, the health workers are still priority...the decision of the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) is the health workers can decline and only the health workers won't be lost in the priority (list) if they decline on some (vaccine) brands," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said during the press conference at the Philippine General Hospital, one of the venues of the rollout of vaccination program.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implemented and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said with the launching of the vaccination drive at PGH, the level of acceptance for Sinovac brand could increase.

He also cited the "good effect" of Sinovac vaccine in other countries, such as Turkey and Indonesia.

"Initially, we have seen that more or less, out of 1.7 (million) health workers, there are only more or less 200 to 300 who have the possibility of getting Sinovac. But as of now we cannot say. Let's wait for about two to three days, we can see the actual uptake if (the number) will go up," he said.

The government is targeting to complete the COVID-19 vaccination of the 1.7 million health workers this month.

But so far, only 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine are available in the country. Celerina Monte/DMS