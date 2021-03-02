The Philippine government has allotted P700 million for the purchase of one million doses of vaccine against coronavirus from China-based manufacturer Sinovac Biotech and which are expected to be delivered this month, an official said on Monday.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the government is now preparing the agreement for the purchase order of Sinovac vaccine.

"So for our purchase order of one million (doses), we have a fund of P700 million. So once we have signed (the agreement), the one million (doses) are coming this March in tranches," he said in a joint press conference at the Philippine General Hospital in Manila, one of the venues of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

He cited that when the Chinese donation of 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine arrived on Sunday in Manila, they were delivered via a huge aircraft.

So, for the one million doses, they could be ferried in the country in two tranches, he said.

During the arrival ceremony on Sunday of the Sinovac vaccine, Galvez said Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian told him that in case the country will still have problem of securing more vaccines, let him know.

Meanwhile, in the same press conference, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the donated vaccine from China and its delivery by the Chinese government cannot be quantified.

"I would say the arrival of the Chinese vaccines is unquantifable in pesos and cents," he said.

He said the arrival of Sinovac drug gives Filipinos hope that the pandemic will soon end.

Roque said in a press briefing on Feb. 22 said there is no need to sign indemnification clauses for Sinovac.

Galvez admitted that when the Sinovac vaccine arrived on Sunday, he and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III were "very emotional because the pressure is on us and even the burden."

He said at least the health workers could be vaccinated. Celerina Monte/DMS