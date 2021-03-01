Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and National Task Force Against COVID-19 and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. are among the high-ranking officials who are set to be vaccinated against coronavirus disease using China's Sinovac vaccine on Monday to increase confidence among the Filipinos, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said on Sunday.

“Tomorrow morning, Secretary Galvez will be vaccinated in a hospital (Philippine General Hospital) while Secretary (Francisco) Duque (III) will be vaccinated in Lung Center (of the Philippines), the head of PGH will also receive vaccine… Other secretaries will also join in the simultaneous (vaccination program),” Go, who is close to President Rodrigo Duterte, said in a radio interview.

He said this will be one way to show the public that they can trust the government’s vaccination program.

The simultaneous innoculation activities will be held in PGH, Lung Center of the Philippines, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, and Sanitarium, Veterans Memorial Center, Philippine National Police (PNP) General Hospital, and Victoriano Luna Medical Center.

Go said he is also willing to get vaccinated in public together with President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Me and the President are willing to get vaccinated in public not because we are a priority but to show the people the vaccine is our only hope,” he said.

Go said their vaccination will be done once Duterte’s doctor decides which vaccine he should get considering his age and health conditions.

Go said Duterte will turn 76 on March 28.

“On what will be the decision of the doctor, he will get that vaccine… It is sure that (Duterte) will receive a vaccine because the President needs to show to the public that they need to get vaccinated,” he said.

Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Metro Manila on Sunday afternoon. Ella Dinosio/DMS