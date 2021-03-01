Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Sunday said the arrival of the United Kingdom brand AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be delayed for one week due to lack of supply from the COVAX facility.

In a television interview, Duque said they were informed by the World Health Organization (WHO) of the delay in delivery.

“(The arrival) will be delayed because WHO said they are having problems in their supply… Although they confirmed yesterday that it will arrive tomorrow (Monday) but earlier we received a communication saying it will not push through,” Duque said.

“It will be delayed by a week,” he added.

Last Saturday, Malacanang announced that 525,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca will arrive by Monday afternoon.

Even if the arrival of AstraZeneca vaccine will be delayed, the Philippines could still push through with the rollout of its vaccination program on Monday, March 1, with the arrival of 600,000 doses of China's Sinovac vaccine. Ella Dionisio/DMS