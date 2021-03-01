President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday urged Filipinos to set aside their fears after the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine finally arrives in the country.

Duterte witnessed the ceremonial turnover of donated COVID-19 vaccines from China in Villamor Air Base, Pasay City.

A total of 600,000 vaccines from Sinovac arrived around 4pm onboard a Chinese military plane.

“My fellow Filipinos, we welcome this day with high hopes of finally ending the COVID-19 pandemic in our country. Today, we make another step (forward) in our ongoing fight against COVID-19 as we received 600,000 CoronaVac doses from China,” Duterte said in his speech.

“Please set your fears aside. These vaccines are back by science and deliberated by our own Filipino experts,” he said.

Duterte said the government wants Filipinos to get vaccinated at the earliest possible time and be partners in preventing the further spread of the disease.

He said with the first batch of vaccines, he is confident that more vaccines will be available for all Filipinos.

“I am confident that more batches of vaccines will be available for dispatch until every Filipino will be given a chance to be vaccinated at the earliest possible opportunity,” the President said.

He thanked China for its donation.

“I conveyed my sincere gratitude to the Chinese people and the government of China for this gesture of friendship and solidarity,” he said.

Duterte said he will personally thank Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“China has donated several vaccines to several countries but it’s only (the) donation made to the Philippines that was carried by a Chinese government plane… Thank you,” he said.

“Mister Ambassador (Huang Xilian), I would like to say that towards, maybe end of the year, when everything has settled down. I will make a short visit to just shake hands with President Xi Jinping and personally thank him for his donation,” he added.

Duterte also thanked Huang for the timely delivery of the vaccine.

He also expressed gratitude to the medical frontliners for their contribution in the government’s fight against COVID-19 and assured that his administration is ready to help them in any way it can.

He also thanked National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and other government officials whom he called “Team Pilipinas” for their hard work.

“The delivery of this first batch I hope will serve as a guarantee for everyone that we are taking a big step in our efforts to overcome this health crisis,” Duterte said.

“As we prepare for the distribution of this vaccine, I am directing all concerned agencies to institutionalize the rule of government approach in its roll out,” he added.

Duterte also reminded those who will be the first to receive the vaccine to continue practicing health and safety protocols.

“I wish to assure the public that your government remains committed to a timely roll out that will enable us to confidently reopen our society,” he said.

“With the entire nation's support, I am confident that we will claim victory over this pandemic,” he added.

Aired on the government’s RTVM channel, Duterte looked at the crates containing the vaccine doses and inspected the actual vaccine vials.

Meanwhile, Huang said the Sinovac vaccine has been inoculated in many countries.

“It’s safety and efficacy is well tested. I hope the vaccines will help in the Philippines' inoculation campaign,” the envoy said.

The ambassador said despite the increased need for a domestic vaccine, China decided to donate to the Philippines.

“We sincerely hope that the Philippine could control the pandemic to embrace economic recovery and normalize at the early stage. China will continue to do its utmost to support the Philippines,” Huang said.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III also extended his gratitude to the Chinese government for its support to the country since the start of the pandemic.

“From the deployment of Chinese medical expert team in April last year to donations of PPEs (personal protective equipment), test kits and other equipment needed in our COVID-19 response and in our common battle to curb the pandemic and to improve regional health security,” Duque said.

Also, Galvez said the government highly appreciated the swift shipments of the vaccine despite China’s limited supply and logistics challenges they addressed.

“The delivery of these vaccines is another testament between the Philippines and China. Our countries have been longtime allies and we are pleased that this partnership remained as strong as ever as we fight this global pandemic,” Galvez said.

After the event, the vaccines were transported by six 40-footer trucks going to the cold chain storage facilities located at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) and the Metropac Logistics in Marikina City.

Also present in the event were Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexi Nograles, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, NTF Deputy Chief Implementer Vivencio Dizon, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, and other officials from the Philippines and China.

Sinovac is the third COVID-19 vaccine that was granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

The national government’s immunization program will start on March 1 and a simultaneous vaccination of some government officials will be held in six government hospitals in Metro Manila. Ella Dionisio/DMS