Janssen Pharmaceuticals started clinical trials on its COVID-19 vaccine last week the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said on Saturday.

"The trial of Janssen started last week this is one of the three independent clinical trials that will be conducted in the Philippines. The other two are Sinovac and Clover," Science Undersecretary Rowena Guevarra said in a public briefing on Saturday.

"The conduct of clinical trials of Janssen are in NCR, Region IV-A (Calabarzon) and Region VI (Western Visayas)," she said.

Guevarra said Janssen is recruiting and screening participants of the clinical trial.

"They are recruiting and screening participants because our process includes first recruitment then screening because we have what we call inclusion and exclusion," she said.

Guevara said inclusion are participants that can join the trial while exclusion are those not allowed to join, like pregnant women.

"After that, they will be enrolled if they pass the screening they will be vaccinated. After the vaccination there will be follow up visits to check if participant develops antibodies against COVID-19," she added.

Guevarra said Sinovac and Clover Biopharmaceuticals are on the last stage of its preparations and may also start clinical trials soon. Robina Asido/DMS