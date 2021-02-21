Cinemas and other leisure facilities in Pasig City will remain closed even if Metro Manila will be placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) on March 1.

"We consult the experts in everything that we do. To me, a lot of talk has gone on about GCQ (General Community Quarantine) or MGCQ but I think at this point it doesn't matter what you call it. What matters is what are the actual policies in place. Health experts say we should keep leisure activities, movie houses and videogame arcades closed," Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said in a television interview.

"Well on the issue of cinemas again whether you call it GCQ or MGCQ for now will have cinemas remain closed here in Pasig," he added.

Despite "the high level of distrust on vaccines" for COVID-19 in the country, Sotto expressed willingness to be inoculated but noted that he will abide with the prioritization guidelines of the DOH.

"I am very much willing but I believe in following the rules. We should follow the DOH prioritization guidelines," he said.

"Actually whatever brand will arrive, I am willing to be vaccinated but for us we see in the DOH it's healthcare professionals first. So we will go strictly by that and I feel when see our doctors, nurses, healthcare frontliners trusting the vaccines and getting vaccinated and (when) we see they are okay after then the general public will also start trusting the vaccines more," he added. Robina Asido/DMS