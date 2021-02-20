Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said on Friday that local government units who are worried to open the cinemas for fear that coronavirus disease may spread can start at 20 percent seating capacity.

In the "Laging Handa" public briefing, the Department of Trade and Industry chief explained that they were pushing for the opening of cinemas, game arcades, and other leisure activities in order to provide jobs for the people.

"No law in terms of health compliance will be violated (on gradual reopening of cinemas)," he said.

"That's what we are emphasizing and even when we talk of cinemas and arcades, even in cinemas, we're saying that if you are not comfortable, especially the LGUs, let's start at 20 percent, let's start at 30 percent," he said.

Some LGUs, specifically the Metro Manila mayors, have opposed earlier decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to reopen sectors, which have been closed since the lockdown imposed in March, such as the cinemas for fear of COVID-19 infections.

"The difference if we open the cinemas, there will be jobs; the people working there, from the ticket person, maintenance, janitor, projector, managing the production, filming, etcetera, will receive salary. They will receive their daily wage compared now that they are not receiving anything or if ever, according to other movie house owner, they receive salary one day a week," Lopez explained.

Even if cinemas will be reopened, he said that necessary health precautions will continue to be implemented.

Lopez added that there is an "agreement in principle" with the Metro Manila Development Authority that once President Rodrigo Duterte approves recommendation by the IATF to open the cinemas and other related sectors, they have prepared guidelines for possible implementation.

He said the LGUs could make comment or add on the health protocols and guidelines that the IATF has prepared. Celerina Monte/DMS