Education Secretary Leonor Briones said on Thursday that its the students who want to hold physical classes as initially shown by their survey.

In a televised press briefing, the Department of Education chief said that in the upcoming Cabinet meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte, they will present the current situation of education in the country vis-a-vis in other countries, including the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes, which was deferred previously due to new COVID-19 variants.

"In our survey it was shown that the children really want face-to-face (classes)," she said.

Briones said it was the parents who were "undecided."

"The teachers also see the need for face-to-face (classes) no matter how limited, even for one or two hours, one day, three days," she said.

She expressed optimism that the situation will improve "because we are better at handling the issue of COVID. And we are better also, I believe, in opening the economy."

The DepEd was supposed to conduct face-to-face classes pilot implementation last January in about 1,000 selected schools in COVID-19 low-risk areas. But last December, Duterte ordered not to continue with the plan due to threat of new COVID variants.

Briones also said that "a lot of catching up" has to be done since the Philippines has been lagging behind other countries in conducting classes.

"We are the only one who's not allowing face-to-face because of the emergence of UK variant," she said, noting that in other countries, there were schedules of face-to-face classes.

Citing various studies, Briones also said that prolonged staying at home by the children have also "psychosocial impacts" and risks to the children.

Currently, the DepEd is implementing blended learning, including online, modular, and with the aid of television and radio. Classes inside a classroom is still prohibited. Celerina Monte/DMS