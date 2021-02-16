Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Monday said they filed charges against the six Manila-based tourists who presented fake COVID-19 test results when they entered Boracay Island last month.

Puyat said the DOT Region VI-Boracay Field and Compliance Monitoring Office (BFCMO) filed the complaint for falsification of public documents.

Last February 3, Puyat said three of six tourists were tested positive for COVID-19.

“We will continue to be vigilant and ensure that these collaborative interventions will deter entry of such delinquent and unwanted visitors. This is how serious the DOT is in the enforcement of existing health and safety rules,” she said.

Puyat also lauded the action of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Aklan and Malay local government units (LGUs) to reinforce the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases regulations and health and safety protocols for the protection of guests, workers and host communities.

Puyat also welcomed the DILG directive to the Philippine National Police (PNP) to arrest and prosecute individuals who are forging their RT-PCR tests.

Under Republic Act (RA) No. 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act those who will violate is punishable of P20,000 but not more than P50,000 fine or imprisonment of not less than one month but not more than six months, or both fine and imprisonment, at the discretion of the court.

Specifically cited is Section 1-b under the Prohibited Acts of RA 11332 which stipulates "tampering of records relating to notifiable diseases or health events of public health concern, which includes official medical test results or medical certificates, or such other documents and records issued by public health authorities" is punishable by law.

The DOT draws emphasis to the importance of tightening the registration procedure which includes, validation of the submitted COVID-19 test results and hotel bookings.

Puyat said the DOT Region VI-BFCMO will continue to work closely with Aklan and Malay LGUs to ensure enforcement of minimum health and safety protocols at the DOT-accredited accommodation establishments (AEs) and other tourism enterprises and in the island.

“In anticipation of the further relaxation of regulations governing inter- and intra-regional movements, the LGUs should be prepared to address an increase in the number of applications and visits. Enforcement is key and we must all do our share in keeping Boracay safe,” Puyat said.

She said there are about 10 to 12 validation and monitoring officers per shift on two shifts a day, seven days a week.

These officers verify these required documents before a QR code is given.

Puyat said with the growing number of applications and visitors, along with difficulties in reaching the laboratory centers and hotels, the short validity of the test and time given to book the flights, there is a high occurrence of issuing provisional QR codes which are validated at ports of entry.

Boracay received 11,898 visitors in January 2021 alone, with an average 300 to 400 tourists a day. Ella Dionisio/DMS