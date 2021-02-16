The Philippines has complied with all the requirements for the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines coming from COVAX Facility, Malacanang said on Monday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said it is now up to the vaccine manufacturers and COVAX when they will send the vaccines to the Philippines.

"I have heard (Vaccine Czar) Secretary (Carlito) Galvez (Jr.) personally say that the ball is in the hands of the manufacturers. We have given all the documents; we're waiting for their signatures for the supply agreement," he said.

The government initially expected the delivery of initial batches of Pfizer vaccine through COVAX by mid-February. However, it said later that there would be a slight delay but the delivery would still be within the month of February.

Meanwhile, Roque reiterated that China's Sinovac 600,000 vaccine doses are set to arrive on February 23.

"The 23rd arrival of Sinovac (vaccine) that is etched in stone, that has been agreed already by the goveernment of the Philippines and the government of China. These are the donated vaccines from China," he said.

Sinovac vaccine, however, could only be used once the Food and Drug Administration grants its emergency use authoritization. Celerina Monte/DMS