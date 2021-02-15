The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) offered 46 sites within military facilities where injections of the COVID-19 vaccine can take place.

"Yes, the AFP has recommended 46 (sites) of course subject to DOH (Department of Health) approval if these will meet their standards," Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said in a radio interview on Sunday.

He said the vaccine sites are ''composed of camps and military treatment facilities."

"Out of that number, 30 are already DOH-accredited and thence can be used as vaccine sites," Arevalo said.

"The remaining 16 is subject to DOH inspection and, when they passed, subsequent accreditation," he added.

Arevalo said the AFP is prepared to support the COVID-19 vaccination program of the government.

"We have three support operations lined, support rules that we will perform. First of which is our security support operations to the Philippine National Police in case their is a need for security aspect on the delivery, transportation, cold storage and vaccination centers, as well as to those who will receive the vaccine and the vaccination workforce, we will secure them in a support role to the PNP," he said.

"Second is the medical support operations, meaning if the DOH and other government agency will need additional health practitioners to help on the actual vaccination, our doctors, nurses and other health practitioners are ready to provide augmentation to our medical health frontliners," he added.

"Third, logistical support operations. We will perform a big role on these because there is a need for cold chain management," Arevalo noted.