A 35-year old former overseas Filipino worker from Cebu (OFW) who was found to have COVID-19 UK variant tested negative for the virus, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said on Friday.

In a TV interview, Belmonte said they transferred the man to their Hope Facility.

“As of now he tested negative already,” she said.

According to Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU), the patient underwent re-swabbing last February 10 after he tested positive last January.

Rolly Cruz, CESU head, said they also transferred the other person found with the patient inside the apartment in Riverside, Commonwealth, to their Hope Facility. The person was tested for COVID-19.

Cruz said they interviewed more than 350 residents living within 50 meter radius in the apartment where the man underwent home quarantine.

Out of the total, 106 were swabbed and eight showed symptoms and are on home quarantine while waiting for their test result.

Cruz said they identified the Grab driver hailed by the former OFW when he went to Quezon City from Manila.

“Hopefully, we finish swabbing today. We are not yet recommending a lockdown because we have not yet identified a clustering of cases. But since we have swabbed members of the community, it is a protocol that they should not go out of their house,” he said.

Belmonte said she will immediately order a lockdown once the results of the residents are positive for COVID-19 and community transmission is proven.

"We will take action as soon as the results are out. If there is a need for a lockdown, we will (impose) lockdown. Let's all pray that this virus will not spread," she said. Ella Dionisio/DMS