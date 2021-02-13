Malacanang clarified on Friday that rigorous and automated inspection of the motor vehicles will still push through but higher payments are deferred following the order of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a television interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said those renewing their vehicle registration with the Land Transportation Office still need to submit emission clearance or the Motor Vehicle Inspection System.

"Based on the call of the President, the owners of private motor vehicle inspection centers have said that they will collect only P600, similar to the test emission centers although the services to be given include the 73 roadworthy inspection checkpoints," he said.

Roque announced on Thursday that Duterte decided to defer the mandatory MVIS following criticisms from various quarters as this would add financial burden to the public.

Under the MVIS, every vehicle for renewal of registration with the LTO passes a series of rigorous and automated tests for roadworthiness and compliance to the Clean Air Act.

Inspection by the Motor Vehicle Inspection Center for vehicle with a gross weight of 4,500 kilograms is between P1,500 to P1,800 with a re-inspection fee set at P750 should the vehicle fail the first tests.

Inspection fee for motorcycle and tricycles are set at P600 with the re-inspection fee at P300. The inspection fee meanwhile for jeepneys is set at P300 with the re-inspection fee at P150. Celerina Monte/DMS