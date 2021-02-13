The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has increased to 50 percent the seating or venue capacity of establishments holding religious gatherings in areas under general community quarantine, such as Metro Manila , Malacanang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a statement, said the "relaxed restrictions" on mass gatherings for religious activities will be effective on February 15.

Currently, religious gatherings in areas under GCQ are allowed up to 30 percent seating or venue capacity only.

"Specifically, religious gatherings in GCQ areas shall be allowed up to 50% of the seating or venue capacity," he said, quoting IATF Resolution No. 99 dated February 11.

The IATF said the religious gatherings shall be limited to the conduct of religious worship and/or service.

The implementation of the new guidelines shall also be subject first to the approval of the local government units concerned.

"Provided further, that there is no objection from the local government unit when the religious gathering may take place," IATF said.

The task force said religious denominations should strictly observe their submitted protocols and the minimum public health standards, particularly the social distancing measures and non-pharmaceutical interventions such as the obligatory wearing of face masks and immediate availability of hand hygiene necessities in the promises. Celerina Monte/DMS