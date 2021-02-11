The Catholic Church may sprinkle ashes on the head of its parishioners as it did last year during Ash Wednesday next week as the world still grapples with coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who is also the co-chair of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease, in an interview with state-run PTV4, said the IATF may coordinate with the Catholic Church regarding the observance of Ash Wednesday on February 17.

"Perhaps during the Ash Wednesday, I think the protocols will be similar, the spraying of the ash," he said, referring to what was done last year.

He also said there were no changes on the need to implement social distancing.

Nograles said that in areas under general community quarantine like Metro Manila, the venue's capacity should be up to 30 percent only, while in modified GCQ areas, the capacity is up to 50 percent.

"The population is not fully vaccinated yet, same rule should apply as last year. Same health protocols," he said.

Prior to COVID-19 pandemic, the priests and lay ministers drew a cross on the foreheads of the parishioners during Ash Wednesday, which signals the start of Lent. Celerina Monte/DMS