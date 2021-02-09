まにら新聞ウェブ

2月9日のまにら新聞から

IATF OKs fireworks display of one mall for Chinese New Year

［ 151 words｜2021.2.9｜英字 ］

Malacanang said on Monday that the people can celebrate Chinese New Year, which is on February 12, but they have to ensure health protocols are being followed.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the request of a mall along Manila Bay to hold a fireworks display during the Chinese New Year.

"So, our call, we can celebrate without getting sick, especially now that the vaccine is coming," he said.

While recent COVID-19 cases were either mild or asymptomatic, Roque, who is also the spokesman of the IATF, said there was a slight increase in the number of deaths.

"So, we hope that we take care of our lives and celebrate even beyond the Chinese New Year," he said.

February 12 is a special non-working day in the country to mark the Chinese New Year. Celerina Monte/DMS