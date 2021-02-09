IATF OKs fireworks display of one mall for Chinese New Year
Malacanang said on Monday that the people can celebrate Chinese New Year, which is on February 12, but they have to ensure health protocols are being followed.
In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the request of a mall along Manila Bay to hold a fireworks display during the Chinese New Year.
"So, our call, we can celebrate without getting sick, especially now that the vaccine is coming," he said.
While recent COVID-19 cases were either mild or asymptomatic, Roque, who is also the spokesman of the IATF, said there was a slight increase in the number of deaths.
"So, we hope that we take care of our lives and celebrate even beyond the Chinese New Year," he said.
February 12 is a special non-working day in the country to mark the Chinese New Year. Celerina Monte/DMS