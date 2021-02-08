Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday encouraged her supporters to focus on raising funds to help the country during the COVID-19 pandemic instead of her supposed 2022 presidential bid.

“When someone told me that there are (people) who are planning to do fundraising for 2022, I told them not to do it for now. If we will raise fund, it should be fundraising for the people who are having a hard time right now… It’s not right to raise funds when we are in the middle of a crisis,” Robredo said.

Since she is always on the ground, Robredo said she still has a lot to do and the 2022 election is not her priority right now.

“I am very appreciative for the support and trust… Maybe we can channel our energies in looking for ways to help (the people),” she said.

“I encouraged those groups (who have a fundraising campaign), let’s help each other because a lot of people are in need right now… If someone wants to raise funds, that is okay but it should be not for me. Let’s do it for the people… It is still more than one year before the election,” she said.

Robredo thanked her supporters and told them they should not be distracted by politics.

“Thank you for your trust. Thank you for your sacrifice… I salute you all for being able to manage the hate, those who are being affected by those criticizing me,” she said.

Despite criticisms from the Duterte administration’s supporters, Robredo said she remains standing and is still doing her job.

“Let me do my job since you (critics) said I don’t have a chance to win in the election… If you want, just help me. If I don’t have a chance to win, then why waste time? We are only here to do our job,” she said. Ella Dionisio/DMS