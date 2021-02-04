The National Task Force Against COVID-19 will discuss with the Commission on Elections concerns in holding face-to-face campaigns during the election period, an official said on Wednesday.

NTF Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. made the statement after Comelec proposed to ban face-to-face campaigns in time for the 2022 national and local elections.

"We will discuss that with the Comelec because we really see that as a challenge and risk to have face-to-face crowd gathering," he said in the "Laging Handa" public briefing.

"We can see that (physical) campaigning will enhance close contact with different people... Comelec already called me up and we will discuss this later," he added.

In the Philippines, campaigning during elections comes in different ways. Miting de avance or the final rally of various political groups where a large number of their supporters attend is usually being held.

Aside from that, various campaign rallies where organizers bring people are being held in different places.

At the local level, candidates, with their supporters, go house-to-house to seek votes from the constituents. Celerina Monte/DMS