Malacanang underscored on Tuesday the need to further open the economy following a survey showing adult joblessness was at 27.3 percent.

While adult joblessness fell to 27.3 percent based on the national Social Weather Survey of November 21-25, 2020, still the figures were saddening, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a televised press briefing.

He noted that prior to the coronavirus pandemic last year, the country's joblessness was at 19.8 percent.

"Now, it's 27.3, still high although we find solacce in the fact that the joblessness dropped. This peaked to 45.5 in July, went down to 39.5 percent in September, and now, 27.3 percent," Roque said.

"This is the reason why we need to open up our economy in order for more of our people go to work," he stressed.

SWS said the 27.3 percent adult joblessness is equivalent to about 12.7 million Filipinos. Celerina Monte/DMS