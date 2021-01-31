The second missile firing frigate of the Philippine Navy which will be named BRP Antonio Luna is set to arrive on February 10 after it passed all the trials, inspections and test conducted by the Navy contingents in South Korea.

Commander Benjo Negranza, Philippine Navy public affairs director, said a joint Department of National Defense (DND) and Philippine Navy inspection team approved BRP Antonio Luna for delivery and acceptance.

"After the conduct of harbor/sea trials and actual ship inspection at the contractor's facility in Ulsan, South Korea on January 25 to 29, 2021, the head of the joint DND-PN inspection team and chief, DND Defense Procurement Service, Director Leodegario Dela Paz, has found the contractor, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), compliant with all its contractual deliverables and obligations," he said.

"For technical matters and ship performance, PN inspectors led by Rear Admiral Alberto Carlos, the chairman of the Frigate Technical Inspection and Acceptance Committee, has declared FF151 (BRP Antonio Luna) built according to agreed technical specifications," said Negranza.

"More importantly, Rear Admiral Carlos announced that FF151 has performed remarkedly well in the series of harbor and sea trials conducted from September 25, 2020 to December 18, 2020," he added.

Carlos said "the second frigate has satisfactorily passed all vessel performance test protocols."

"Moreover, we are happy to report that the HHI has provided additional equipment and sustainment items, more training activities, and ship design improvements, which are over and above its contractual obligations. HHI's goodwill gesture has an estimated value of $7.4 million," he added.

Dela Paz also noted that "since FF151 has passed all the performance tests and the contractor has delivered on its contractual obligations, we will recommend to the Secretary of National Defense the delivery and acceptance of FF151."

Negranza said based on the agreed timeline, BRP Antonio Luna is scheduled to sail out of Ulsan, Korea on February 5, 2021 and is expected to arrive in Subic, Philippines on February 10, 2021.

"The delivery of FF151 is one month ahead of the contractual delivery date of March 6, 2021. After the mandatory Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) RT-PCR tests and quarantine of the crew, the PN will conduct the formal commissioning ceremony of FF151," he said.

Other members of the joint DND-PN inspection team are Captain Michael Barrion, Commander Hazel Sastrillo, Commander Roderick Gemino, Lt. Commander Eric Iglesia, Lt. Commander Eric Aquino, Lt. Commander Rommel Guillermo, and Lt. April Martinez.

The team arrived in South Korea on January 19, 2021 and observed the country's COVID-19 test and quarantine protocols until January 24, 2021.

HHI Project Manager Bokyung Kang said he is very "honored and happy to see the finale of this PN Frigate Project." Robina Asido/DMS