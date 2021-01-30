Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has resigned as contact tracing czar for coronavirus disease cases but this was rejected, Malacanang said on Friday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the National Task Force Against COVID-19 led by Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. still trusts Magalong.

"We confirm that Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong tendered his resignation as the government's Tracing Czar. Mayor Magalong's resignation, however, has not been accepted," he said.

"He continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of the leadership of the National Task Force Against COVID-19," Roque added.

The spokesman did not cite why Magalong wanted to quit as contact tracing czar.

But prior to this, Magalong was criticized after a birthday celebration by social media personality Tim Yap held in Baguio allegedly violated some health protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Magalong and his wife were also present in the party held on January 17 at The Manor inside Camp John Hay. Celerina Monte/DMS