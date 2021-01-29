Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana relieved the deputy chief of staff for intelligence of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) following the release of an "erroneous list", of alleged New People's Army (NPA) members from the University of Philippines who died in encounters with the military.

"I am relieving Major General Alex Luna from his post as Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, J2, effective today (28 Jan 2021)," Lorenzana said in a statement issued on Thursday.

"The publication of an erroneous list, originating from his office OJ2, of alleged NPA killed by the military is an unforgivable lapse," he said.

"His (Luna) negligence only shows a lackadaisical attitude towards his job resulting to confusion and damage to reputation," he added.

"We do not take these offenses lightly and I want to hold the people involved accountable," the defense chief said.

Lorenzana issued the relief order after the AFP Information Exchange posted in their Facebook page the list of UP students who are alleged members of NPA who were killed by the military forces.

The AFP Information Exchange issued an apology after it took down its post on its Facebook page. Robina Asido/DMS